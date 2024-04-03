WoodTrust Financial Corp Trims Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,975 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 272,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

