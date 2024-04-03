WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 866 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.