WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 7,850 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Flywire were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 10.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,514,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after acquiring an additional 327,994 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $786,840.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,584,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $786,840.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,032 shares in the company, valued at $47,584,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,257 shares of company stock worth $3,500,722. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 569,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.