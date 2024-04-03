WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Portillo’s worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,609,000 after purchasing an additional 57,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 514,762 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,495,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter valued at $47,879,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $22,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Portillo’s news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 500,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $961.01 million, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

