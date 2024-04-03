WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $153.91. 255,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,467. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

