WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $5.43 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.55. 510,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $292.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.62.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

