WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.81. The stock had a trading volume of 313,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

