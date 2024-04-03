WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.93. 936,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.93 and a 200 day moving average of $231.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

