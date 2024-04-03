WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.35. 495,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

