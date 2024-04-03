WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,480. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day moving average of $147.18. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

