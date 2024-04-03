WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,250 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST remained flat at $76.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,581,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,770. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

