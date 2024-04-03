WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,162 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.82. 772,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average of $180.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

