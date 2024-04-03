WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.55

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 330733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

WisdomTree Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

