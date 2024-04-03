WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

WT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE WT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 510,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,091,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $535,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

