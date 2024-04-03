Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Creative Planning raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

