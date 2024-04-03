Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.70.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
