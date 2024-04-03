Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.53. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.