WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WYY stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
