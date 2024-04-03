WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WYY stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WidePoint

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.