WhiteCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,071.58 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and $18,071.58 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00151462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009132 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

