White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,269 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,745,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.37. 986,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

