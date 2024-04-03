White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,455 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,662.7% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 239,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 225,459 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 487,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,041,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,650. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

