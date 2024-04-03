White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,433 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 222,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.75. 973,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,027. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.