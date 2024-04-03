White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.25. 89,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,816. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

