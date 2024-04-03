White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Invests $229,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

PSA stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.74. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

