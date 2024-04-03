White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULG. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $165,461,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 106,186 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.46. 58,852 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

