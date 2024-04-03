White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.58. 673,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,969. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

