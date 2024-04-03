White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 93,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 688,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,490,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 300,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,550,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.25. 2,030,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

