White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $491,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679,218 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,924,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,719,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,304,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the period.

NUSC stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 55,777 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

