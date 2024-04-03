White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,296. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.