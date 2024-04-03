White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.57. 734,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,959. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

