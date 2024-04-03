White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 96,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,823. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

