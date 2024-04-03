White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 590 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.51. 269,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,170. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

