Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Shares of WPM opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.