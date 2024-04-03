Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

WY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 231,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,603. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

