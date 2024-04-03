WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.40.

WestRock Trading Down 0.1 %

WestRock stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

