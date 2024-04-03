Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Westlake traded as high as $157.41 and last traded at $156.64, with a volume of 14778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.48.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.62.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225 over the last ninety days. 74.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Westlake by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 47,799 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Westlake by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

