Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.39

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.39 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 211269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

