WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Stock Price Down 21.4%

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 102,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 91,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

WesCan Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

