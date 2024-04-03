Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lowered by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Welltower were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,586,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,589,000 after acquiring an additional 208,711 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.60. 508,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,604. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 142.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

