Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to “Overweight”

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 36,495 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.