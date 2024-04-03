Webster Bank N. A. Purchases Shares of 849 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,543,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,090,000 after buying an additional 1,983,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,801,000 after purchasing an additional 448,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 349,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after acquiring an additional 289,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.