Webster Bank N. A. Makes New $73,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $352.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $355.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.79 and its 200-day moving average is $313.41.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.25.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

