Webster Bank N. A. Invests $177,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $391.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.21 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 62.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

