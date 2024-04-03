Webster Bank N. A. Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

