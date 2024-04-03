Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

