Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in PayPal by 1,194.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

PYPL opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

