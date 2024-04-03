Webster Bank N. A. Buys 885 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Exelon by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 178,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

