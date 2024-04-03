Webster Bank N. A. Buys 402 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

