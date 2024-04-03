Webster Bank N. A. Buys 3,683 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,431,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

