Webster Bank N. A. Acquires Shares of 335 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $210.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.94. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $210.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.