Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 472 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

EMR opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

